CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 303,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

