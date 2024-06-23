4,718 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

