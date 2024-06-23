iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day moving average is $506.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

