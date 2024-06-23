Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $994,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $787.60. The stock had a trading volume of 872,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $775.61 and a 200 day moving average of $791.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

