FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average of $506.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

