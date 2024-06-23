Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Moderna by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
