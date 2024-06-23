Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

