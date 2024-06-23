Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 21,465 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.