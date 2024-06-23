CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,041,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 911,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 251.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after acquiring an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

