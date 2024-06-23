Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 171 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock worth $1,100,149,801. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,901,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

