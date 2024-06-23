Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $290.35. 2,057,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,602. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

