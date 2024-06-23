Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 177 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after purchasing an additional 363,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.