Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,850,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI remained flat at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

