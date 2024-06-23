Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 432 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. 2,048,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,322. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

