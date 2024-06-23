Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 176 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.97. 1,663,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.