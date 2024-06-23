Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $18,861,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. 3,292,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.95. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

