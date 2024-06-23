Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $72.81. 19,465,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

