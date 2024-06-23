Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 149 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 57.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

