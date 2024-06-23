Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,225 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 372.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

