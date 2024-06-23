Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,566 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 505.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $15,016,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

