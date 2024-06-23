Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

