Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 799 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

