Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of -462.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

