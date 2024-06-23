McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $603.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,845. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $606.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

