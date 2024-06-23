Rockland Trust Co. Sells 196 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $450.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

