LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.21. 4,444,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

