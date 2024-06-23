Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 51 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

