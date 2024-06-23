Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 115,718 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 115,718 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 33,064,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,826,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

