Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 348,282 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.