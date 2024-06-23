Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 526,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $349,732.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,736,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,892,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $349,732.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,736,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,892,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,990. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

