Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $151,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,798. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

