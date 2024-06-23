Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 4,590 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,280,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,737,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

