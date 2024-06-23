Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $214,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. 6,463,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

