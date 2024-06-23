Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $214,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. 6,463,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
