4,832 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $52.92. 8,773,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

