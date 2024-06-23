Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,192 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

