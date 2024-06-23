Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CBIZ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 612,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,451. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

