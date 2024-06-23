LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $736.00 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. LayerZero has a market cap of $736.00 million and approximately $214.73 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00004581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is medium.com/layerzero-official. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.network. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.11322911 USD and is up 10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $255,806,578.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

