Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023933 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

