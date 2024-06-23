Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $284.43 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Dymension has a total market cap of $284.43 million and $11.42 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,849,048 coins and its circulating supply is 178,707,012 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,802,313 with 178,658,602 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.6023417 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $14,028,763.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

