HI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178,663.64 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and $178,663.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048775 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,379.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

