TrueFi Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $159.26 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,046,658 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,043,285.7874982 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.14486292 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $26,831,929.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

