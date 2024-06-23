Anyswap Price Hits $3.74 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00005817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $69.69 million and $4.71 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.71155564 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

