Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,625 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

