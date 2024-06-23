Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,524 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.