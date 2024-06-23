Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,093 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.