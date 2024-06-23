Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,463.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,751.63.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.