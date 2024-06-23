Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.10. 3,372,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,191. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $129.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

