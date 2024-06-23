55,000 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

