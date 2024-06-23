Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of VGAS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

