39,004 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,389. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

